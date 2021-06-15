Automotive voltage monitor IC features BIST for ADAS functions

Designers working to achieve automotive functional safety in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) can now reduce solution size and complexity with the MAX16137 single-window voltage monitor with built-in self-test (BIST) from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. This window monitor IC delivers robust protection by tracking both Undervoltage and overvoltage levels with 1-percent accuracy allowing designers to accelerate system-wide functional safety by providing advanced diagnostics and reset capabilities. The MAX16137 also cuts solution size in half and helps reduce design complexity.

Functional safety standards drive design direction in the automotive space. Voltage monitors play a key role in reporting the health of power supplies. Further, these systems must include test circuits to ensure reliable operation. The MAX16137 delivers both diagnostic and BIST at the chip level to help designers achieve system-wide functional safety faster for ADAS and other autonomous driving applications.

The MAX16137 BIST features to check the supervisor functionality without the need for external circuitry, thus reducing design complexity. By doing so, the MAX16137 also reduces solution size by 50 percent compared to the closest competitive solution. The supervisory IC can be designed into a variety of automotive systems such as infotainment, body electronics, power, electric vehicle power powertrain, and IoT systems.

The MAX16137 is available at Maxim Integrated’s website for $1.00 (1000-up, FOB USA); also available from authorized distributors. The MAX16137EVKIT# is available for $68