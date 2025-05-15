Automotive wire-to-board connector meets low-voltage standard

Hirose has developed an automotive wire-to-board connector that meets the GMW3191 standard for low-voltage automotive applications and the ADM-F-0006 vibration test standard to ensure reliability and durability in harsh environments. Featuring a unique contact spring structure for vibration resistance and a rugged center lock that prevents mis-mating, the KM32A Series offers a tensile/pry strength of up to 75N. In addition, the KM32A Series provides heat resistance up to 125°C.

Offering design flexibility, the compact KM32A Series is available in single and double row versions with a horizontal, right-angle angle or vertical receptacle. With a pitch of only 2.0 mm and a 0.5 mm terminal tab size, the KM32A Series enables the size reduction of automotive systems.

The KM32A wire-to-board family is commonly used in vehicle interface controls, automotive lighting systems, battery management systems, agriculture, and construction machines.

The compact KM32A Series is available in positions ranging from two up to 10.