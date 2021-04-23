Autosensing level shifter IC addresses lower voltage processors and MCUs in automotive systems

Diodes Incorporated has expanded its family of voltage-level shifters, with the release of the PI4ULS3V304AQ. This advanced level shifting technology, featuring high degrees of flexibility, is proving vital to modern automobile design. It addresses the challenge of lower voltage microprocessors and microcontrollers incorporated into automotive systems, which are required to drive external devices operating at different voltage levels to their own (such as sensors and EMI filters). Enabling high-speed operation, this configurable 4-bit IC supports a guaranteed data rate of 140Mbps. It offers bi-directional voltage-level translation, allowing increasingly common push-pull type applications to be addressed. Through the PI4ULS3V304AQ’s A and B ports, two different power supply rails can be tracked. The IC can offer 0.9V to 2.0V translation on the A port and translation from 1.65V to 3.6V on the B port. Propagation delay is kept to just 13ns while running at full 100pF capacitive drive. Being AEC-Q100 Grade 1 qualified, this device is highly suited to automotive implementation. Among the key applications in which it will be employed are those relating to infotainment, driver assistance and telematics. An operational temperature range of -40°C to 125°C is covered and 2kV electro-static discharge (ESD) protection has been incorporated. The innovative output enable (EN) function means that either of the PI4ULS3V304AQ’s respective I/O ports (A or B) can be shut down when not needed, in order to lower the power draw. Automated bi-directional operation eliminates the need for inclusion of a direction control pin. Diodes Incorporated’s PI4ULS3V304AQ is supplied in a 12-pin UQFN package. This automotive-compliant level translator has a unit price of $0.55 in 5000 piece quantities.