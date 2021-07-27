Functional verification now handles CAN XL, TSN Ethernet 1/10G networking SoCs

Design and verification of automotive SoCs that utilize the emerging CAN XL and TSN Ethernet 1/10G networking and control protocols integrate CAST’s validated design IP for both standards with Avery’s verification IP (VIP) that streamlines the design and verification process to an ensure higher quality designs as well as compliance with the standards. The new solutions include the CAN XL and TSN Ethernet design IP from CAST and the corresponding VIP from Avery, which is one of the most comprehensive verification suites available.

CAN XL is the third generation of the CAN data link layer that enables net data rates of up to 10 Mbit/sec and supports an extra-large (XL) payload of up to 2048 bytes. High-speed Ethernet in automotive supports the need for multiple streams of data from cameras, sensors, and radars to be transferred and processed in real time. Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) addresses the scheduling, low-latency, and safety requirements of mission-critical control systems like braking, steering, ADAS and other functions.

The expanded partnership builds on the companies’ thirteen-year-long relationship and creates best-in-class, robust, pre-validated CAN FD/XL and TSN Ethernet MAC solutions, streamlining the design and verification process for mutual customers. Avery’s virtual prototype solution for CAN XL and TSN Ethernet enables running CAST’s CAN XL IP and TSN Ethernet MAC reference designs and software stack in a QEMU/SystemVerilog co-simulation solution running on RTOS and supports RISC-V, Arm, and Microblaze embedded processor solutions.

“As an increasing amount of data gets moved throughout and around the connected automobile chip developers need the latest high-bandwidth and high-speed connectivity solutions enabled by evolving networking standards. CAST has a long track record of providing reliable and accurate IP solutions to incorporate the latest automotive networking functionality in SoCs, and this expands our established partnership to deliver high quality VIP to further accelerate the verification of these designs. We look forward to continuing our collaboration to address the current and next-generation protocols being used in a rapidly evolving automotive electronics market,” said Chris Browy vice president of sales and marketing at Avery.

CAST’s automotive design IP has been rigorously validated through industry plugfests and multiple customer applications. In conjunction with these IP cores, Avery’s VIP can be used by designers to ensure complete verification of their designs and full protocol and timing compliance. The solution includes a ready-to-use set of models, protocol checkers, and compliance test suites in 100% native SystemVerilog and UVM.

“Extending our successful relationship with Avery helps our CAN and TSN IP customers further reduce their time to market while improving the reliability of their end products. Through this partnership, our design IP is verified with independent developed VIP, and the Avery VIP can be optimized for use with our proven design cores. The result is a highly efficient design and verification methodology for automotive SoC developers,” said Nikos Zervas, chief executive officer at CAST.