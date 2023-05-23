Avoid frequency loss in communication systems with SMA cable assemblies

Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of its2 pre-configured cable assembly portfolio with SMA assemblies on low loss LMR-100A cable, manufactured by its sister division, Amphenol Times Microwave. The full Amphenol solution uses the popular SMA connector interface which features a threaded coupling mechanism for secure and reliable connection which complements the low-loss nature of the LMR-100A cable type. LMR-100A cable can easily replace RG-174 and RG-316 in wireless communication systems that require an easily routed low loss RF cable.

These SMA cable assemblies are designed with brass bodies and contacts and offer excellent electrical performance up to 12.4 GHz. They are available in a straight to straight plug (male) configuration in a variety of standard lengths up to three meters with custom lengths available upon request. These cables operate from -40 °C to 85°C and are engineered with a foil shield in addition to the standard braided shield for extra shielding capabilities.

Low-loss SMA assemblies are well suited for GPS navigation, WLAN, and connecting to an RF antenna.

These cables join a robust collection of SMA cable assemblies on most industry-standard cable types that are able to support existing and emerging technologies across markets.