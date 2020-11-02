AVX joins the SPE Industrial Partner Network

AVX Corp. has joined the SPE Industrial Partner Network, a global association of companies dedicated to promoting Single-Pair Ethernet technology as the basis for the rapid and effective expansion of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Single-Pair Ethernet (SPE) technology is much more than a simple collection of new electronic connectors and cabling solutions. It’s an entirely new architecture for data and power-over-data-line (PoDL) transmission that enables the rapid, reliable, and simultaneous delivery of both remote power and Ethernet data over a single compact and lightweight twisted-copper-wire pair. SPE technology has been successfully employed in the automotive industry since 2011 and is making the jump to Industry 4.0 and IIoT technologies that face similar demands for miniaturization, light weight, high-speed data, and power delivery, as well as the ability to ruggedly withstand environmental hazards including extreme temperatures, shock, vibration, and ingress. As such, it’s ideally suited for a wide variety of space- and weight-constrained applications with shorter cable runs and is not intended to replace the eight-wire Ethernet infrastructure that is currently employed in a multitude of cross-market applications and designed to support longer-distance transmission.

SPE technology is currently capable of transmitting up to 60 W of power and supporting data rates extending from 10Mb/s to 1Gb/s over distances up to 1,000 m, which eliminates the need for additional power supplies and batteries in myriad connected devices including sensors, actuators, cameras, security systems, diagnostics, and robotics. In fact, SPE can streamline cabling requirements by as much as 75%, mitigating both total system cost and weight, as well as facilitate quicker and easier installation than traditional four-pair Ethernet. It also provides future-proof end-to-end communication with no media breaks for various communication protocols and is especially well-suited for use in both new and existing industrial, process, and building automation systems, smart city networks, and transportation systems.

Members of the SPE Industrial Partner Network, which now includes AVX, are actively involved in the continuing development of SPE standards and compatible products — including connectors, cables, cordsets, I/O modules, and switches — and serve as ambassadors of the many advantages that SPE offers for industrial and other non-automotive applications. Members are also available to provide crucial support for engineers interested in either integrating SPE technologies into their device designs or upgrading their existing networks to help ensure the uniform deployment of infrastructure that satisfies industry standards.

“AVX is excited to join the SPE Industrial Partner network, support the global expansion of space-, weight-, and cost-saving SPE network technologies, and develop new connector solutions designed to satisfy evolving market needs, customer demands, and relevant industry standards,” said Ara Zadoorian, product marketing manager at AVX. “AVX Interconnect has a long and proven history of developing high-quality, high-reliability connectors for applications in the automotive, industrial, medical, energy, transportation, telecommunications, and consumer electronics markets and is proud to participate in the promotion, development, and implementation of this innovative technology, which is sure to have an immense impact on automated and autonomous systems in multiple market segments.”

AVX Corp.

www.avx.com