AWS IoT core provides ultra-low power Wi-Fi cloud connectivity

InnoPhase announces the availability of a qualified Amazon Web Services (AWS) Internet of Things (IoT) Core solution for ultra-low power Wi-Fi cloud connectivity. In addition, it unveils a demonstration Smart Home Skill for Amazon Alexa targeted at home automation product designs. The solutions utilize the award-winning Talaria TWO multiprotocol wireless modules, offering the industry’s lowest power Wi-Fi solution and BLE5 for provisioning and diagnostics. The platform combines wireless connectivity, an integrated microcontroller, and advanced security elements for edge-of-network IoT devices requiring low power consumption and a direct-to-cloud connection such as smart locks, doorbells, security sensors, leak detection sensors, and others.

The pre-packaged Talaria TWO kits are tuned and optimized and include hardware, complete software packages, and reference design files making it simple for manufacturers to add AWS services and Alexa Skills to their products. For instance, InnoPhase’s newest Sensor-to-Cloud solution includes everything needed for expedited development of a cloud-connected sensor, such as Device Provisioning over BLE, pre-integrated AWS connectivity, and flexible settings to extend battery life. Future solutions will address a wide range of products for smart homes, smart industrial, smart commercial, and smart health applications.