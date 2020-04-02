Azure RTOS now added to wide range of 32-bit microcontrollers

NXP Semiconductors N.V. expanded its partnership with Microsoft to bring Microsoft Azure RTOS, an industry-leading comprehensive real-time operating system (RTOS), to a broader range of processing solutions from its EdgeVerse portfolio. The collaborative efforts will give NXP’s developer community using MCUXpresso Software and Tools seamless access to the capabilities of Azure RTOS, including fully integrated middleware and tools for file management, graphical user interface, security, networking, and wired/wireless connectivity.

Currently, Azure RTOS support is available for many of NXP’s low-power, secure 32-bit LPC and i.MX RT crossover microcontrollers (MCUs). With the announcement today, NXP intends to broaden its partnership and enable Azure RTOS from within its popular MCUXpresso software development kit (SDK), which will further expand support across its broader MCU portfolio. This turn-key integration will simplify nearly every step of the development cycle, such as choosing the right processor, developing and deploying secure, intelligent edge devices, building secure local area networks, and connecting to the cloud.

NXP and Microsoft envision this collaboration will reduce production costs for developers and help them bring new industrial and IoT edge applications to market faster.