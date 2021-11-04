Backup batteries keep networks running

48 V backup batteries from Green Cubes keep network equipment online during power failures.

A network failure means big trouble, even when the electric power grid is offline. That’s where backup batteries come in. The provide power even when the lights go out. To that end, Green Cubes as introduced three 48 V lithium-ion phosphate backup batteries for telecom networks.

All three models in the GBU series mount in standards 19-in. racks cand have communications through RS-485 (ModBus protocol) and Ethernet ports. PowCom software from Green Cubes provides immediate access to performance and alarm information.