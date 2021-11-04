Electrical Engineering News and Products

Backup batteries keep networks running

By

48 V backup batteries from Green Cubes keep network equipment online during power failures.
A network failure means big trouble, even when the electric power grid is offline. That’s where backup batteries come in. The provide power even when the lights go out. To that end, Green Cubes as introduced three 48 V lithium-ion phosphate backup batteries for telecom networks.

All three models in the GBU series mount in standards 19-in. racks cand have communications through RS-485 (ModBus protocol) and Ethernet ports. PowCom software from Green Cubes provides immediate access to performance and alarm information.

Model GBU-2U GBU-3U GBU-4U
Capacity 175 Ah (8190 Wh) 105 Ah (5376 Wh) 150 Ah (7200 Wh)
Nominal voltage 46.8 V 51.2 V 48 V
Continuous discharge current 100 A 100 A 100 A
Min/Max charge current range 3 A to 100 A 3 A to 100 A 3 A to 100 A
Voltage range 42 V to 54.6 V 42.7 V to 54.8V 42.7 V to 54.8 V
