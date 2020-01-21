Balluff Wafer Mapping sensor for extremely thin end effectors

Balluff’s new wafer mapping sensor, BOH00EZ, uses a precise photoelectric sensor for quick and reliable detection of semiconductor wafers and slotting errors in FOUPS – front opening unified pods. Especially designed for use with extremely thin end effectors, it features a controlled and focused light spot, allowing it to detect wafers even just a few μm thick with extreme precision.

Based on photoelectric Micromote technology, it features the smallest LED sensor on the market in an impressively small sensor head – measuring in at just 2.4 x 1.5 x 7 mm. This allows it to deliver precision in even the smallest spaces.

In addition to wafer mapping, this sensor delivers capabilities that can be used for a variety of applications that require through beam sensors in a small area, such as Life Science and Food and Beverage applications.

Key features:

Multi-functional sensor head

Smallest LED sensor on the market

Compact, extremely flexible sensor cable

Flexible adaptation to the respective application using an external amplifier

Balluff

www.balluff.com