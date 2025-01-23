Band-pass filters handle 8 W power in 3 mm package

KYOCERA AVX released two new series of compact, thin-film band-pass filters engineered to deliver excellent RF performance in a wide range of high-power applications with crowded PCBs.

Designed to satisfy cross-market customer demand for small, high-power band-pass filters, the new BP1206 and BP2816 Series band-pass filters leverage the company’s proven, multilayer integrated thin-film (ITF) technology to deliver highly repeatable and reliable RF performance with low insertion loss, steep attenuation, sharp roll-off, low-noise, and high-temperature stability. Both series also enable the quick and easy adjustment of RF parameters and feature ruggedly constructed compact, low-profile cases equipped with lead-free, solder-coated-nickel land grid array (LGA) terminations and compatible with automated assembly processes, including reflow, wave, and vapor phase soldering.

The new BP1206 and BP2816 Series Thin-Film Band-Pass Filters exhibit 8W continuous power handling and 50Ω characteristic impedance, are rated for operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +85°C, and support various frequency bands extending from 240–6,100MHz to satisfy the wide-ranging demands of high-frequency wireless systems in the telecommunications, military, aerospace, medical, and consumer electronics industries. Ideal applications for the two series include mobile communications devices, such as military and handheld radios; automatic vehicle locating (AVL), emergency services, and radar systems; and wireless LANs and test equipment.

BP1206 Series Thin-Film Band-Pass Filters feature a miniature 1206 case that measures 3.10±0.10mm x 1.60±0.10mm x 0.60±0.30mm (L x W x H), support frequencies extending from 1,250–6,100MHz with excellent in-band performance, and exhibit out-of-band rejection values spanning -25 to -40dB. Ideal applications exclusive to the BP1206 Series include 5G and 6G LTE networks, base stations, antenna matching, and satellite communications.

BP2816 Series Thin-Film Band-Pass Filters feature a compact 2816 case that measures 7.2±0.3mm x 4.2±0.2mm x a maximum of 1.2mm (L x W x H) and support frequencies extending from 240–1,260MHz. They also exhibit excellent in-band performance and out-of-band rejection values extending from -20 to -45dB. Ideal applications exclusive to the BP2816 Series include MRI machines.

The new BP1206 and BP2816 Series Thin-Film Band-Pass Filters are manufactured in ISO-9001 facilities and 100% tested for electrical parameters and visual and mechanical characteristics. They exhibit high lot-to-lot and part-to-part repeatability, and each production lot is evaluated on a sample basis for static humidity (85°C and 85% relative humidity for 160 hours) and endurance (125°C for four hours). They are also both RoHS compliant and certified to IATF 16949 and are shipped on tape and reel packaging.