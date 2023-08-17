Parts verification sensor for optical sensing and intuitive indication

Industrial automation manufacturer, Banner Engineering, today introduced the PVS28 parts verification sensor, designed for visual operator guidance with touchless activation in picking, assembly, and fulfillment applications.

The PVS28 provides maximum flexibility with two easy-to-use adjustable sensing ranges. Diffuse mode has an adjustable range of 20 to 500 mm. For a longer range, retroreflective mode enables the PVS28 to sense up to 1000 mm with a reflector. The sensor includes a quick disconnect, 150 mm 5-pin M12 connector for simple installation. The PVS28 comes with three teachable modes—object mode, background mode, and window mode — for fast programming through remote pulses. The teach process is simplified by visual feedback, including mode confirmation and signal strength.

The PVS28 comes standard with green, yellow, and red indicator colors. This is ideal for picking and assembly applications. A green light informs the operator which bin to pick from, a yellow light gives automatic acknowledgment of the pick when a hand or object is detected, and a red light indicates the wrong bin was picked from. Additionally, the PVS28 has touchless activation, eliminating possible contamination and the need for physical force to operate while increasing the speed and accuracy of the pick.

With more colors, come more ways to communicate status. The PVS28 has a discrete input and output and is programmable through Banner’s free Pro Editor software. Users can change indicator colors and animations, plus output logic including delays. Pro Editor makes it easy to add custom colors and animations for enhanced status indication and intuitive operator guidance. Up to a total of seven colors are available for unique identification of operators and statuses. Users can also select from eight animations, such as intensity sweep, 50/50 flash, chase, and more.