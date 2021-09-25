Barometric pressure sensor targets smartphones, tablets, drones, home appliances

TDK Corporation announces the worldwide availability of the InvenSense ICP-20100 platform, a new generation, feature-rich barometric pressure sensor, ideal for applications in smartphones, tablets, drones, and smart home appliances. With architectural innovations, ICP-20100 improves on the industry-leading accuracy, long-term drift, and temperature stability of the SmartPressure product family.

The ICP-20100 device combines a barometric pressure and a temperature sensor in a small 2.0 mm x 2.0 mm x 0.8 mm package. The device enables flexible user designs with multiple input voltage levels including 1.2V, 1.8V, and 3.3V, and a choice of I²C, I3CSM, and SPI interfaces. The ICP-20100 device can be configured to achieve ultra-low-noise or ultra-low-power performance and has the versatility to perform anywhere in-between.

The InvenSense SmartPressure family uses an innovative capacitive MEMS architecture to deliver lower power consumption and lower noise than competing pressure sensors technologies. The ICP-20100 pressure sensor can operate over wide temperature ranges and deliver measurement accuracies required by a variety of applications including, 3D geolocation and emergency location service (E911), mobile indoor/outdoor navigation, sport and fitness activity tracking, and altitude-hold in drones. The sensor assists in extending battery life for always-on applications due to its extremely low power consumption. With ultra-low noise pressure-sensing capabilities, the ICP-20100 can detect altitude changes of less than 5 cm.

A comprehensive development kit (DK-20100) and evaluation platform are also available along with necessary software to enable quick-to-market development of customer systems. In addition to the ICP-20100, the ICP-10125, ICP-10101, and ICP-10111 pressure sensors are part of the SmartPressure product family of solutions and are currently in worldwide distribution.