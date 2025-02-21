Barrel connectors already drive me crazy…and now even crazier

The simple and ubiquitous DC-power barrel connector brings a lot of confusion and frustration.

Like most of you, I have accumulated a random collection of many ac-dc and a few ac-ac power-adapter/charger units – often referred to dismissively as “wall warts” – over the years, with a collection that resembles Figure 1. After all, what engineer is foolish enough to throw one away if it still works, even if the product which it powered is broken or being tossed?

Further, even if the adapter itself is questionable or cooked, there’s still that non-locking “barrel connector” that might come in handy in the future. (Note that these connectors are sometimes confusingly called “coaxial connectors,” although they have nothing to do with RF coaxial cable and are only for lower-voltage power.)

At one time, I even thought of taking the time to number each of my adapters and then set up a database calling out each one with output type (AC or DC), voltage, and current, plus connector type, polarity, and dimensions, but I decided that doing so would be a sign of an unhealthy compulsion.

I can understand the need for adapters with different voltage and current ratings, with some shown in Figure 2 (and the cited Wikipedia reference lists even more of them), but the need for so many different physical sizes puzzles me. Adding to the confusion is the apparent “color coding” of the sizes but with overlap and ambiguity.

I’ve done some research and encountered two possible explanations:

The charitable rationale is that vendors were concerned that users might plug in an adapter with too high a voltage and damage their product or one with insufficient current output to support the load and then assume the product was defective when it was not. In other words, having the many distinctive barrel connectors was a crude way of “keying” the adapter to the product for what is now referred to as a good “user experience.” So, it’s done as a favor and benefit to the user. Of course, there’s also a more cynical explanation. Different connector sizes are a way to tie users to a specific pairing of a power-adapter unit and the product it charges, so any replacement adapter would have to come from the manufacturer.

I can’t say which explanation is correct; perhaps there’s truth to both. Still, I’m sure you have had the frustration of needing to improvise an adapter unit and connector for some product, only to find you don’t have the needed adapter or connector.

While the adapter’s electrical ratings are usually marked and hopefully still legible, fitting that connector is tricky. It’s especially difficult when checking the diameter of the inner pin, as some differ by only a fraction of a millimeter.

Even if you have a digital caliper, it’s hard to accurately measure the pin and mating opening. Among the suggested ways to do it is to try to fit different drill bits or rods of known size in the opening or use a tapered toothpick and then measure it, but there are still issues of measurement granularity and errors.

But wait…it gets worse

I used to think that the barrel connector confusion could not get worse, but I was wrong. I found out about this when I replaced my old Dell laptop with an HP unit. The old Dell and new HP chargers were rated for 19.5 V/2.31 A (45 W) with the same connector polarity orientation and — most amazingly — even the same barrel-connector size.

I hoped to use the now-unneeded Dell AC/DC charger as a spare and keep it packed in my travel bag, eliminating the minor inconvenience of unplugging and packing the HP charger when I was going out with the laptop and doing the opposite when returning.

Given the electrical and connector equivalence of the two chargers, I naively assumed this was going to be easy. But before I took a chance of damaging my new HP laptop with the Dell charger, I thought it would be prudent to do some research.

I’m glad I did. It turns out that laptop vendors and others are modifying this humble, low-cost connector to add some “smarts.” Now, instead of being just a two-conductor connector, it has a third “sense” connection.

How is this scheme arranged? I poked around at vendor sites and user forums, but information was sparse and often speculative. It appears that the barrel connector now has three contact points. The outer ring is the negative/ground connection, the inner ring is the positive connection, and the middle pin is the sense pin, as seen in the basic schematic of Figure 3. The super-tiny drawing on the charger’s label shows this reality along with mind-numbing regulatory-mandated text, images, and warnings.

This sense pin can be used in different ways by different vendors. For some laptops, the charger uses it to recognize the laptop as a load and will not charge if the charger has inadequate output. Others use it for authentication with an IC, such as the Analog Devices 1-Wire IC (developed by Dallas Semiconductor, which was acquired by Maxim Integrated, which was, in turn, acquired by ADI). Still, others use it to connect to a thermistor to stop charging if the laptop battery gets too hot. Note: 1-Wire is a single-wire interface that supports a half-duplex, bidirectional, low-speed, serial-data communication protocol.

For the first case, where the charger wants to ensure it can handle the load, the arrangement has ground on the outside as normal, +19 volts (for many laptops) on the inner ring, and the center is where the “smart-pin” goes. If you only apply power to the inner and outer rings, the laptop will not power up, as +19 volts must also be applied to the center pin.

The center pin is a Kelvin-like sense lead and carries almost no current. It is used to communicate with the system and BIOS, as seen in Figure 4. The value of the resistor functions as a low-cost identifier allowing the charger to identify the pairing situation and see if it is the right one for the load.

According to HP, “The Smart technology signals the power rating, and if the maximum rating of the adapter is reached, the notebook will reduce its power consumption”. Some laptops even show an error message: “ALERT! The AC adapter wattage and type cannot be determined.”

End result: I decided not to tempt fate and instead used the old Dell charger with the new HP laptop. It might work, it might not work, it might work erratically — or it might cause irreparable damage, a chance I was not willing to take. And no, I won’t spend $75 with HP for a spare charger.

Perhaps the trend and regulatory mandate to use USB chargers with connections such as USB-C (now required for all smartphones and many other smaller products) will make this yes/no/maybe compatibly issue a non-issue. With their plethora of sizes, perhaps barrel connectors will fade away over time and be needed only for legacy or replacement situations.

Or perhaps not. Think about USB: what started as a standardized connector family with only a few variations has, of course, expanded into a much larger family of connectors, seen in Figure 5, with different sizes, contact arrangements, data rates, and voltage/power ratings.

Ironically, when you step back and think about it, there is some irony that the most standardized power connector we have is the venerable AC-line power connector for house outlets (receptacles), which is about 120 years old. Even that widespread connector has a few variations, such as two-wire or three-wire, 15 amp or 20 amp, and locking or non-locking. Additionally, each country has its own style. As for these DC barrel connectors, who knew low-voltage DC connectivity could be so tricky and even bring interface risks?

