Base-station antenna covers three 5G mid-bands

The KP-2S3S5HVX8-65 from KP Performance Antennas covers the 2.4 GHz, 3.5 GHz, and 5 GHz bands.

KP Performance Antennas has introduced a tripleband sector antenna that lets three radios operate with only one sector antenna, which reduces space on antenna towers, reducing installation costs. The KP-2S3S5HVX8-65 supports 2×2 MIMO at 2.4 GHz (2300 MHz to 2700 MHz), 4×4 MIMO at 3.5 GHz (3300 MHz to 3800 MHz) and 2×2 MIMO at 5 GHz (4900 MHz to 5900 MHz). The antenna has a VSWR of 1.5:1 (1.7:1 at 5 GHz) and return loss of 14 dB (12 dB at 5 GHz). It has a gain of 16 dB, 18 dB, and 19 dB at the three respective frequency bands.

The KP-2S3S5HVX8-65 comes with three radio mounting slots that work with Ubiquiti radios and KP’s radio brackets for Cambium’s PMP450 and 450I, and ePMP2000 radios. The antenna features a 65-degree beamwidth and high front-to-back that lets you use six sectors frequency-reuse three (ABCABC). It is constructed of heavy-grade, powder-coated mounting brackets.