Base station antennas produce six signal beams

MatSing announced the general availability of its new 6-beam MBA product set to address the evolving connectivity needs of carriers. Designed for carriers looking for a high-performing antenna solution, the new 6-beam panel lens antenna portfolio delivers significant signal gain improvement, higher isolation between beams, and 4×4 MIMO support to provide the optimal coverage and capacity solution for 4G LTE and 5G networks.

MatSing’s comprehensive 6-beam lens antenna portfolio addresses complete low and mid-band requirements with support ranging from 600MHz through 4200 MHz frequency bands. Some of the new Gen II antennas ideal for macros and capacity relief include:

MS-MBA-6.3-H4-L2 with 6 isolated H-band (1695 – 2690 MHz) and 3 isolated L-band (698-960MHz) cross-polarized beams with each H-band beam having 4 ports for 4×4 MIMO

MS-MBA-6.3-H4-L4 with 6 isolated H-band (1695 – 2690 MHz) cross-polarized beams and 6 isolated L-band (698-960MHz) cross-polarized beams with each beam having 4 ports for 4×4 MIMO

MS-MBA-6.6-F4-H4 with 6 isolated F-band (3300 – 4200 MHz) cross-polarized beams and 6 isolated H-band (1695 -2690 MHz) cross-polarized beams with each beam having 4 ports for 4×4 MIMO

MS-MBA-6.6.3-F4-H4-L2 with 6 isolated F-band (3300 – 4200 MHz) cross-polarized beams, 6 isolated H-band (1695 -2690 MHz) cross-polarized beams and 6 isolated L-band (698-960MHz) cross-polarized beams with each F and H band beams having 4 ports for 4×4 MIMO

MS-MBA-6-F4 with 6 isolated F-band (3300 – 4200MHz) cross-polarized beams with each beam having 4 ports for 4X4 MIMO

MS-MBA-6-H4 with 6 isolated H-band (1695 – 2690 MHz) cross-polarized beams with each beam having 4 ports for 4X4 MIMO

While global deployments of 5G continue at a rapid pace and are expected to keep growing over the coming decade, there is an ongoing need to improve the performance of the 4G LTE networks. Getting more devices connected concurrently on the network while effectively increasing customer satisfaction remains a key goal for carriers. With several carriers internationally continuing to also focus on 4G LTE network densification, the new 6-beam panel lens antenna portfolio provides an immediate capacity relief option with scalability provided in a highly cost-effective manner for all types of connectivity, including 4G LTE and 5G.