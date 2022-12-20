Batteries for energy storage apps can provide 60 kWh

Growatt has released the one-fits-all APX HV Battery with leading innovations in performance, operation, protection, and installation.

Integrated with the novel soft-switching parallel connection technology, the new battery solution contributes more energy by eliminating the effect of the energy mismatch between packs, allowing each module to fully charge and discharge independently. In addition, the innovation assures greater flexibility for installation and expansion with batteries of varied State of charge (SoC) and from different new batches, saving Operations and Maintenance (O&M) and supply chain costs eventually. It also features a redundancy design that prevents system shut-down from a defective pack.

Its Plug-and-Play solution enables highly efficient installation, and the APX HV battery also eliminates the pre-charging process, reducing efforts and time needed during parallel connection and maintenance to the greatest degree. When new battery packs are added, the APX HV system dynamically recognizes and upgrades the software automatically to the latest version for the previous batteries.