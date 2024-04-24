Battery and charging innovations driving electrification

The urgency of mitigating climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions has prompted businesses to adopt more sustainable transportation solutions, particularly electric vehicles (EVs).

by Luca Vezzadini, ZIVAN

Lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) are at the forefront of electrification. McKinsey predicted that the entire LIB chain, from mining through recycling, could grow by over 30% annually from 2022 to 2030, reaching a value of more than $400 billion.

Sustainability goals and regulations

Driving the bulk of this demand is mobility applications, such as EVs, largely due to the regulatory shift toward sustainability, net-zero targets, and bans on internal combustion engine vehicles.

While the adoption of EVs plays a pivotal role in decarbonizing road transport and achieving global sustainability goals, the increasing number of EVs on the roads also raises concerns about the management of end-of-life vehicles and their components, particularly LIBs.

To combat these environmental concerns, car manufacturers, battery manufacturers, and recycling companies must adopt sustainable practices throughout the product lifecycle. By applying circular economy strategies, such as product design for longevity, material recovery, and recycling, it minimizes the environmental impact of e-mobility and waste management and develops efficient recycling processes for LIBs to recover valuable materials such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel. By closing the loop and reintegrating recovered materials back into the production cycle, the waste management practices associated with e-mobility can become more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

Additionally, policymakers play a crucial role in setting regulatory frameworks and incentives to promote circular economy practices in the automotive and waste management sectors. Policymakers can drive the transition toward a more sustainable and circular economy by implementing policies that encourage eco-design, resource recovery, and extended producer responsibility.

Moreover, ensuring battery and charger compatibility is a critical aspect in extending the lifespan of batteries to reduce waste. Different types of batteries, such as lithium-ion, lead-acid, and nickel-cadmium, have specific voltage and current requirements, such as constant current/constant voltage (CC/CV) or pulse charging. Physical compatibility, including dimensions and configuration, and the use of chargers designed for the specific type and mode of battery are equally as crucial to ensure optimal performance and longevity.

The economic advantage of electrification

Electrification isn’t just environmentally beneficial; it also makes strong economic sense. McKinsey forecasted that by 2023, EVs will surpass internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in the total cost of ownership across all vehicle classes. Electricity is consistently cheaper than diesel, with a current multiple of around three to five times, and often less volatile than oil prices due to the diversity of sources from wind, solar, and water.

Additionally, businesses that implement electric fleets benefit from lower operating costs, improved energy efficiency, and reduced emissions. The McKinsey survey found the benefits for fleet operators that switch to EVs will vary across industries, but ultimately, savings will accelerate over time. Further, companies who took part in the survey felt optimistic, with half planning to decarbonize their fleets by 2027.

Technological advancements in electrification

At the end of 2022, there were 2.7 million public charging ports worldwide. As transportation electrification accelerates, it’s crucial that companies consider the efficiency, safety, and longevity of the overall power supply setup. Several advancements have been made to optimize battery systems and charging systems to meet the growing demands of EVs.

Intelligent charging can integrate with smart grid technologies, Internet of Things (IoT) systems, and battery management systems. This integration allows for intelligent charging, remote monitoring, and data exchange between the charger and external systems. By leveraging communication-enabled charging, control strategies can optimize charging schedules, balance loads, and enable demand response, contributing to overall grid stability and energy management.

can integrate with smart grid technologies, Internet of Things (IoT) systems, and battery management systems. This integration allows for intelligent charging, remote monitoring, and data exchange between the charger and external systems. By leveraging communication-enabled charging, control strategies can optimize charging schedules, balance loads, and enable demand response, contributing to overall grid stability and energy management. High-voltage systems power the electric motors efficiently and ensure optimal performance in EVs. This necessitates the use of advanced power electronics components, such as wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductors like gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC). These materials offer superior performance and enhanced power efficiency compared to traditional silicon devices, making them ideal for high-voltage applications in electric vehicles.

power the electric motors efficiently and ensure optimal performance in EVs. This necessitates the use of advanced power electronics components, such as wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductors like gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC). These materials offer superior performance and enhanced power efficiency compared to traditional silicon devices, making them ideal for high-voltage applications in electric vehicles. Battery management systems (BMS) monitor the state of charge (SoC) and state of health (SoH) to ensure the battery operates within safe parameters. BMS plays a vital role in ensuring the safe and efficient operation of the battery system, thereby extending the lifespan of the batteries and optimizing their performance.

monitor the state of charge (SoC) and state of health (SoH) to ensure the battery operates within safe parameters. BMS plays a vital role in ensuring the safe and efficient operation of the battery system, thereby extending the lifespan of the batteries and optimizing their performance. Sensor-less control systems enable precise control of electric motors without the need for traditional position sensors. Using advanced algorithms, sensor-less control systems reduce cogging torque and improve the overall efficiency of electric motors in vehicles.

enable precise control of electric motors without the need for traditional position sensors. Using advanced algorithms, sensor-less control systems reduce cogging torque and improve the overall efficiency of electric motors in vehicles. Plug-and-play electrification systems offer a user-friendly, pre-configured system to easily electrify vehicles. These systems simplify the electrification process, making it more accessible and cost-effective for a wide range of applications.

As the EV market expands, cutting-edge components and systems, innovative technologies, and a commitment to sustainable design principles are not just powering vehicles but also driving the change towards a cleaner, more sustainable future. At the center of this transformation are batteries. By continuing to improve electric battery compatibility, longevity, and recyclability, businesses can help make the shift to eco-friendly transportation as dependable and effective as the vehicles themselves.