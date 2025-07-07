Battery architecture uses 100% silicon anode to improve energy density and durability

A smartphone battery platform featuring a 100% silicon-anode design has been introduced, with energy density exceeding 900 watt-hours per liter (Wh/L). The battery, designated AI-1, was developed for smartphones that perform advanced on-device processing tasks, including artificial intelligence workloads. This battery architecture has been shipped in a 7,350 milliampere-hour (mAh) configuration to an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for evaluation and qualification.

The design incorporates a silicon-dominant anode configuration, addressing the volume expansion and mechanical strain challenges typically associated with silicon materials. By optimizing the anode structure and supporting materials — such as cathode formulations, separators, and electrolytes — the battery supports high discharge rates and maintains operational integrity across a wide range of temperatures.

Initial internal testing indicates support for fast-charging capabilities at 3C rates, achieving a 20% state of charge in 5 minutes and 50% in 15 minutes. The cell also demonstrated a cycle life of over 900 charge-discharge cycles under typical smartphone usage profiles. Safety validation has been completed across a range of abuse conditions, including mechanical impacts, thermal exposure, and electrical shorting.

The increased energy density may help extend the operational time for smartphones supporting compute-intensive applications without increasing the physical battery size. Broader availability of the battery platform is expected later in 2025, following OEM integration and qualification.