Battery charger IC in 4 mm x 4mm TQFN package handles 2-7 cell configurations

Renesas Electronics Corporation has introduced two new ICs for Extended Power Range (EPR) USB Power Delivery (PD): the Renesas Electronics Corporation has introduced two new ICs for Extended Power Range (EPR) USB Power Delivery (PD): the RAA489118 buck-boost battery charger and the RAA489400 USB Type-C port controller.

The RAA489118 operates as either a battery charger supporting two to seven battery cells in series or as a voltage regulator supporting 30V input and 30V output. It features Renesas’ R3 (Robust Ripple Regulator) technology, which combines fixed-frequency and hysteretic Pulse-Width Modulation (PWM) technologies. The R3 modulation enables acoustic noise-free operation, dynamic response, and efficient light-load performance for extended battery life.

The device includes an SMBus (System Management Bus) interface used in power tools, home appliances, and light industrial products. This interface, combined with buck-boost and bidirectional capabilities, enables integration with the RAA489400 and other USB-C PD components. The input and output voltage specifications align with standard solar power voltage levels, making it suitable for solar portable power station applications.

The RAA489400 port controller handles USB-PD VBUS power up to 48V/5A and includes an integrated PHY, Sink, and Source Power Path Gate Drivers with external NFETs, short-circuit protection, VBUS discharge, a VCONN MUX, and dead battery support. The RAA489118 comes in a 4×4 mm 32-lead TQFN package, while the RAA489400 is packaged in a 32-Ld 3×5 mm FCQFN.

Both products are currently available and include VIDWriter configuration tools and battery charger GUI software for design support. Renesas provides USB-IF certified reference designs and development tools for implementation.