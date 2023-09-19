Battery pack keeps its cool

XING Mobility has announced the official release of its IMMERSIO Cell-to-Pack (CTP) product at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, Germany. This innovative battery pack, which features high energy density and exceptional heat dissipation and safety features, will be presented for the first time to the global audience at the event.

XING’s IMMERSIO CTP Solution is a flexible pack concept that can be customized to meet the specific needs of various applications, such as sedans, commercial cars, trucks, sports cars, SUVs, and more. The solution offers a top-notch energy density of up to 200 Wh/kg and a fast charge capability of less than 15 minutes – from 20-80% SoC (State of Charge).

The key to the IMMERSIO CTP Solution is XING’s patented immersion cooling technology, which can efficiently remove heat and prevent thermal runaway within individual cells and fire propagation throughout the entire pack. This power-delivery solution is built from high-tensile strength engineering plastic and features a sophisticated Cell Management Unit (CMU) to ensure durability and reliability. The unit incorporates an Intelligent Active Safety Module that monitors and controls the temperature, voltage, and current of each cell.

The IMMERSIO CTP Solution is the result of XING’s extensive research and development of immersion cooling battery technology. XING technology takes advantage of advanced high-nickel cathode cylindrical lithium-ion cells, cooled by mineral oil. XING Mobility works closely with customers to satisfy their requirements and provide optimal solutions. XING is committed to delivering high-performance, safe, and sustainable battery technology for the future of mobility.

This highly flexible pack concept can be tailored to meet the demands of each customer’s specific application. This process starts from a discussion of customer requirements; and continues through prototyping, testing, and certification; to manufacture a battery solution suited perfectly to the customer’s needs. Afterwards, IMMERSIO continues to monitor the real-world performance of the product in the field and may offer further improvements based on this information.

The IAA Mobility show is one of the world’s leading venues for seeing the latest in mobility innovation and transformation. The event will take place from September 5-8th 2023, at Messe München in Munich, Germany. XING Mobility will showcase its IMMERSIO CTP Solution at booth C31 in Hall A3. For more information about the event, please visit here.

For more information about the new IMMERSIO CTP Battery technology, please visit here.