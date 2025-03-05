Battery solutions and silicone recycling plant at International Battery Seminar 2025

Elkem will be exhibiting at the International Battery Seminar & Exhibit, March 17-20, 2025, at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort in Orlando, Florida. Attendees can visit Elkem at Booth #904 to learn about the company’s battery anodes, protection, and thermal management offerings.

Elkem will showcase its silicon powders for battery anodes and silicones for battery protection and thermal management. Additionally, Elkem will introduce its new pilot plant dedicated to silicone recycling, highlighting the company’s commitment to a circular economy for silicones. This initiative involves developing circular loops with customers and partners. With over 70 years of experience in automotive applications, Elkem has contributed to putting 3 million Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) on the road, accumulating over 90 billion miles driven with zero failures, according to the company.

