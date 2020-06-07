BBox: Beam steering for mmWave testing

The BBox from TMYTEK lets you control a signal’s amplitude and phase under software control. Use it to test antennas, phones, small cells, and measure material properties when subjected to mmWave signals.

Testing beamforming antennas, user equipment, small cells, and other items requires that you have a way to create a steered signal. Taiwan-based TMY Technologies (TMYTEK) has developed a system called BBox, which lets you control amplitude and phase of up to 16 beams. Working as either a transmitter or receiver, BBox is available with several antenna arrays such as 4×4 and 8×8. A user interface lets you control amplitude and phase of transmitted signals.

The BBox has 16 signal connectors from which you can attach an antenna array from TMYTEK or develop your own. An RF connector on the rear panel lets you connect a signal source (CW or modulated) for which the BBOX transmits. In receive mode, the BBox still controls the beams and you can use the RF connector to get the received signal for making measurements.

To get the full story of how TMYTEK developed BBox and how it works. 5G Technology Word spoke with Ethan Lin from his office in Taipei.