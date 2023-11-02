BeagleV-Fire SBC now available from Newark

Newark has announced a new addition to its single-board computing (SBC) portfolio with the introduction of the newly launched BeagleV-Fire SBC fromBeagleBoard.org, a pioneer in open-source SBCs that is dedicated to making the RISC-V architecture accessible to a broader audience.

The BeagleV-Fire is powered by Microchip’s PolarFire FCVG484E 5x core RISC-V System on Chip (SoC) with FPGA fabric, making it a welcome addition to the BeagleBoard.orgBeagleV family of boards. It features robust performance in a compact form factor with versatile I/O interfaces, making it well-suited for a variety of applications including Internet of Things (IoT) devices, robotics, artificial intelligence, and embedded systems.

Key benefits and specifications of the BeagleV-Fire SBC include: RISC-V CPU: 4x 64-bit RV64GC application cores & 1x 64-bit RV64IMAC monitor/boot core with a performance score of 3.125 CoreMarks/MHz & 1.714 DMIPS/MHz; FPGA: 23K logic elements (4-input LUT + DFF), 68 Math blocks (18×18 MACC), and 4 SerDes lanes of 12.7 Gbps; Memory: Kingston 16GB eMMC, 2GB LPDDR4 RAM, and microSD card socket; Networking: Gigabit ethernet, M.2 Key E, support 2.4GHz/5GHz WiFi module; Connectivity: USB Type-C and Serial debug; Add-on board expansion: High speed SYZYGY interface, 22pin CSI connector, BeagleBone compatible 92-pin cape header pins; Open-Source Design: BeagleV-Fire follows the principles of open-source hardware, enabling users to access and modify the board’s design and firmware; Linux-Compatible: BeagleV-Fire comes with Ubuntu pre-installed;

The BeagleBoard.org Foundation’s main goal is to educate and collaborate with people who are interested in open-source software and hardware for embedded computing. The BeagleBoard.org community provides a platform for owners and developers of open-source software and hardware to work together to develop physical computing solutions, such as robotics, 3D printers, laser cutters, and industrial and machine controls. BeagleBoard SBCs are ideal for creating open-source hardware applications, including home and commercial automation systems and AI.