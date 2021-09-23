Bi-directional, inverter charger powers up to 15 kW in either direction

Bel Power Solutions announced a new solution to enhance Bel’s eMobility line. By combining a 15 kW bidirectional inverter-charger, a 4 kW 12 V down converter, and a 1 kW 24 V down converter, Bel created an all-in-one solution that delivers reliable and compact power conversion while meeting the demand for higher voltage products. Ideal for road, off-road, and marine vehicle applications the power conversion system boasts very high efficiency, high reliability, low total harmonic distortion (AC), low output voltage noise (DC), and excellent dynamic response to load/input changes.

The system’s bidirectional inverter-charger powers up to 15 kW in either direction, working independently from the down converters. This means that while the machinery is in use, it can function as an inverter and can be utilized along with dc equipment or when parked, can function as a charger. With a typical efficiency of 93%, the unit is ideal for customers seeking an inverter solution that is galvanically isolated between the input and output.

The power conversion system supports battery packs between 250 VDC and 435 VDC. The BCV200-350-8 is IP65 and IP67 compliant, has an SAE J1939 serial CAN bus interface, and is SAE J1772 type one compliant.

Bel’s line of mobility products will be able to serve the needs of the rapidly growing EV market globally. The new power conversion system, BCV200-350-8, was designed to work with single-phase AC inputs. Whereas the previous released BCL25-700-8 works with three-phase AC inputs providing a similar inverter battery charging solution.