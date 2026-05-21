Bidirectional blocking supports safer USB power protection

Infineon Technologies AG has added the CoolGaN™ BDS 40 V G3 family devices IGK048B041S and IGK120B041S, two bidirectional switches for space-constrained power designs in smartphones, notebooks and wearables. The devices support 5 V gate drive, come in 2.1 x 2.1 mm² and 1.7 x 1.2 mm² WLCSP packages, and offer 4.2 mΩ and 9 mΩ RDD(on) respectively, helping reduce PCB area and component count in USB overvoltage protection, load switching and power multiplexing designs. Compared with typical silicon MOSFET approaches, the parts provide bidirectional voltage and current blocking along with lower gate charge and lower drain-drain leakage, which can help improve switching efficiency, limit thermal rise and protect downstream components.