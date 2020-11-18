Bidirectional buck-boost, dual-phase buck DC/DC controllers handle 48-V apps

The ISL81801 buck-boost controller acts as a “UPS on a chip” by enabling bidirectional current flow (forward or reverse) using constant-voltage and constant-current regulation. This allows a battery or supercapacitor to be charged and discharged using a single controller and power path. The ISL81801’s combination of the industry’s highest 80V buck-boost switching frequency (600 kHz) and smallest package (5mm x 5mm) lets designers create ultra-compact, high-density power solutions. Its wide 4.5V to 80V range is perfect for many common applications, including 48V motor drives, telecom, industrial battery backup systems, and solar power.

The ISL81802 is a single-chip, 80V dual-phase synchronous buck controller with integrated drivers. It is the industry’s only 80V buck controller capable of 1MHz switching frequency, enabling the use of small power supply inductors to improve power density. For higher power applications, multiple ISL81802s can be paralleled and interleaved with a best-in-class transient response. The capability to supply either a constant output voltage or a constant current opens up a wide array of end-user applications, ranging from LED drive, telecom, to computing applications.

Key Features of the ISL81801 Buck-Boost DC/DC Controller: Wide input voltage range of 4.5V to 80V; Wide output voltage range of 0.8V to 80V; Programmable frequency from 100 kHz to 600 kHz; Parallelable with interleaved current sharing; Constant voltage and constant current regulation at either direction; Extensive multilayer protection for overvoltage, overtemperature, average, and peak current limit on both outputs, under-voltage lockout, soft start, and shoot-through protection for MOSFET drivers

Key Features of the ISL81802 Dual-Phase Buck DC/DC Controller: Wide input voltage range of 4.5V to 80V; Wide output voltage range of 0.8V to 76V; Constant voltage and constant current regulation; Dual-phase single output or dual outputs; Programmable frequency from 100 kHz to 1 MHz; Each output features an independent soft start and precision output-enable controls; Extensive multilayer protection for overvoltage, under-voltage lockout, overtemperature, average and peak current limit on both outputs, and shoot-through protection for MOSFET drivers