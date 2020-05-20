Bidirectional power supplies send 93% of absorbed power back to the grid

Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc. announces the first phase release of its new 62000D bidirectional DC power supplies. Bidirectional DC power supplies offer two-quadrant operation with positive current/positive voltage as well as negative current/positive voltage, enabling both DC power output and regenerative DC loading. The absorbed energy feeds back to the grid with a conversion efﬁciency up to 93% and can operate in constant voltage, constant current, and constant power modes.

Bidirectional DC power supplies are used for testing renewable energy power systems including PV/storage hybrid inverters, power conversion system (PCS) on charging/discharging, and can provide battery simulation. Pre-compliant with LV123 and LV148 standards on EV component testing, the 62000D is geared up for testing power components such as bidirectional on-board chargers (BOBC), bidirectional DC converters, and DC-AC motor driver, and power conversion simulation tests of batteries in both directions. Chroma 62000D has a high-speed CV dynamic response slope that can be controlled to 180V/ms which is applicable to the electrical characteristics tests of many vehicle guidelines.

The 62000D series specify power ratings of 6kW, 12kW, and 18kW achieving 180kW in parallel and series operation. Voltages will range from 0~100V/600V/1200V/1800V with a current rating from 0~540A.

Chroma 62000D series has a four times auto-ranging operation range making it possible to get a wider coverage of low voltage/high current and high voltage/low current with a device under test. When integrated into a standard ATE system or in a lab, one 62000D can replace multiple DC power supplies to save space and costs. With its high-speed transient response of less than 1.5ms, the 62000D achieves a seamless and very fast current conversion between the two quadrants.

Features include a smartphone-like touch screen display, the ability to connect to many types of remote interfaces, smart master/slave control mode that can connect 2-10 devices, and is packaged at a high-density 18kW in 3U.