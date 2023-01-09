Portfolio of crimp termination options simplify on-site assembly

Binder USA has developed a complete portfolio of connectors, contacts, tools and accessories for crimp termination. binder’s crimp variants simplify wiring for quick cable assembly on site.

The 423 series M16 connector offers reliable connectivity for signals, data, and electrical power with low contact resistance and gas tightness. These connectors have the tensile strength and non-detachable (IP67-level) connection needed for challenging applications such as the installation of gas meters, railroad technology, sensors and actuators, test and measurement, and industrial controls.

Product highlights: