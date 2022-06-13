binder USA introduces M12 K- and L-coded connectors for North America

binder USA introduces the 823 and 824 series M12 cable connectors, designed to meet the testing and certification requirements of the North American market. These compact M12 K- and L-coded connectors include both male and female cable and angled connectors. They feature M12x1 threads, 8-mm to 13-mm cable outlets, and IP67-rated screw clamp terminals. To comply with UL 2237 requirements, the threaded ring is electrically connected to the PE contact.

K-coded 5-pin connectors are ideal for power supply in AC applications, such as drives or frequency converters. L-coded 5-pin connectors are ideal for DC compact drives, decentralized I/O modules and various DC-powered automation components connected to fieldbus systems.

Product highlights:

Cable outlets: 8 mm to 13 mm

Termination: screw clamp

Protection degree: IP67

UL2337 and UL2238 compliant

K coding: Pin count 4+PE Rated voltage: 630 V (AC) Rated current: 12 A



L coding: Pin count 4+FE (functional earth) Rated voltage: 630 V(AC) Rated current: 16 A



binder US LP

www.binder-usa.com