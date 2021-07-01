Bipolar-output SMT dc-dc converters target high-voltage gate driver apps

Murata has announced the availability of its MGJ2 series, a new line of surface mount dc-dc converters. Comprised of six models, the lightweight units each have a 2 W power rating and are supplied in a compact, low-profile form factor modules measuring just 19.49mm x 14.99mm x 4.39mm dimensions. Available in 12 V and 15 V voltage rails, they feature +15V/-5V, +15V/-9V, and +20V/-5V bipolar outputs. They are intended to accompany the IGBT and SiC-based MOSFET high-voltage gate drivers used in industrial, renewable energy, and mobility applications.

The DC-DC converters exhibit an ultra-low isolation capacitance of 3pF. This helps to mitigate the coupling of transients across the isolation barrier and prevent EMI issues generated by high-frequency signals. The series’ characterized partial discharge performance ensures that superior operation can be maintained despite the demanding nature of the high-voltage applications they are intended for. Additionally, the common-mode transient immunity (CMTI) that exceeds 200kV/µs, enables the effective handling of high switching frequencies.

Other key features include a continuous barrier that withstands voltage that reaches 2.5kV plus 9mm creepage and clearance separation distances. An extended operational temperature range of -40˚C to +100˚C is supported, and they also have built-in short circuit protection mechanisms. The line is certified UL62368 compliant for 250VAC reinforced insulation and ANSI/AAMI ES60601-1 certification is currently pending.