Economical scopes now include zone triggers, Bode plots and power analysis

The 2560B Digital Storage (DSO) and Mixed Signal Oscilloscope (MSO) Series offers 100 MHz, 200 MHz and 350 MHz bandwidth models in a four-channel configuration, with a sample rate of 2 GSa/sec and a maximum memory depth of 200 Mpts. Additionally, these oscilloscopes are equipped with a large 10.1-in capacitive touch display that provide 1,024 x 600 resolution and intuitive touchscreen gestures. This series extends its debugging capabilities with new software features including zone triggers, Bode plots and power analysis. The 50-MHz arbitrary waveform generator and serial decoding for I2C, SPI, UART, CAN and LIN protocols are standard in all models. DSO models can be upgraded to an MSO, providing 16 digital channels, at any time after purchase. Additional software upgrades are available for serial decoding of FlexRay, I2S, CAN FD, MIL-STD-1553B, SENT and Manchester protocols. To purchase a license key for any of the options, please fill out the license request form.

100 MHz, 200 MHz and 350 MHz Bandwidth

2 GSa/sec maximum sample rate

200 Mpts maximum memory depth

Waveform update rates of 120,000 wfms/sec (normal Mode) and 500,000 wfms/sec (sequence mode)

16 digital channels with logic probe set (included with -MSO models)

Serial bus decoding for I2C, SPI, UART, CAN, and LIN protocols

50 MHz DDS waveform generator and Bode plots

Large 10.1-in TFT-LCD capacitive touchscreen, 1,024 x 600 resolution

Power analysis feature evaluates 11 different power supply parameters

Segmented acquisition and history function with a maximum storage of 90,000 frames

Math feature supports two traces, FFT operation and a formula editor

Standard LAN, USBTMC-compliant USB device port and two USB host ports

Remote control available through built-in web server or PC software

Pass/Fail Trig out and EXT Trig

B&K Precision Corp., 22820 Savi Ranch Pkwy, Yorba Linda, CA 92887, (714) 921-9095, http://www.bkprecision.com/