Four-channel DSO provides 1 GSa/sec record rate

The 2194 combines performance and value all in one portable solution. This oscilloscope provides 100 MHz of bandwidth in a four-channel configuration with a maximum sample rate of 1 GSa/sec and a maximum memory depth of 14 Mpts. Equipped with a 7-in LCD screen and a waveform update rate of 100,000 waveforms per second, this device is able to capture infrequent glitches with excellent signal fidelity.

Increase productivity with free PC software for remote connectivity through LAN or USBTMC-compliant device ports. Access all the oscilloscope functions without the need for programming and conveniently capture, save, and analyze measurement results. Select from a variety of trigger modes including serial bus triggering with decoding support for I2C, SPI, UART, CAN and LIN protocols. In applications where signals are transmitted over long periods of time, segmented acquisition mode and history can extend waveform recording up to 80,000 segments.

Collect data using automatic measurements for 38 different parameters including statistical analysis. Display signals in the frequency domain using the FFT math operation with a maximum memory depth of 128 kpts. Rich in features for its class, the 2194 is the ideal solution for educational settings and hobbyists.

Additional features include seven additional math operations, a masking tool with adjustable limits for pass/fail testing, and a USB host port for saving and recalling waveform setups, data, and screenshots.

B&K Precision, 22820 Savi Ranch Parkway, Yorba Linda, CA 92887, bkprecision.com