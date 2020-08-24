Programmable ac sources provide low THD in 3U form factor

The 9830B Series programmable ac power sources provide high performance and low total harmonic distortion in a 3U form factor. Offering 2,000 VA or 3,000 VA models, the new 9832B and 9833B provide the ability to connect three instruments to create a three-phase ac power source using the convenient three-phase kit (TL983P-KIT) option. The adapters included in the kit provide synchronization and timing signals to create a three-phase system with voltage, phase, and frequency parameters that can be controlled from the front panel or remotely using the provided PC software. The frequency range can be adjusted from 45 to 1,200 Hz in single-phase mode or up to 600 Hz in three-phase mode.

Other widely used features include the ability to simulate power line disturbances using pulse, step, list, and harmonic modes. Select from 30 built-in harmonic waveforms or generate user-defined custom harmonic waveforms. The coupling mode can be set to output ac, dc, or ac+dc signals. Both models come standard with USB (USBTMC-compliant), LAN, RS232, and GPIB interfaces for remote control and programming.

Available now, the 9830B Series starts at $6,450 and is backed by a three year warranty.

B&K Precision, 22820 Savi Ranch Parkway Yorba Linda, CA 92887, (714) 921-9095, bkprecision.com