Tester evaluates internal battery electrochemical and electrical properties

The BA8100 is designed to test batteries using a complex AC measurement technique known as electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS). Through this technique, the BA8100 derives the internal impedance of a battery across a wide frequency sweep. The acquired data is used to display a graphical representation of electrochemical processes occurring within the battery.

The BA8100 applies a small amplitude ac signal to the battery under test and compares it to the responding ac voltage signal. The applied ac signal is referred to as the perturbation signal and in the BA8100, this signal is superimposed on a dc signal sourced from the battery. EIS experiments involving both a dc and an ac signal are regarded as dynamic EIS (DEIS). This is in contrast to stationary EIS (SEIS), which is generally just referred to as EIS and does not include the dc aspect. DEIS provides the benefits of capturing transient impedances and reducing the overall test time compared to SEIS.

Using the included Frequency Response Analysis software, the BA8100 can perform EIS tests with a frequency range of 50 mHz to 10 kHz. The impedance spectrum can be evaluated through the Nyquist and Bode plot tools to determine effective series resistance (ESR) and track battery health. The included self-test fixture is used to verify the instrument’s performance or compensate for resistance introduced by the test leads.

Features:

Fixed frequency measurements from the front panel

Swept frequency using included software

Maximum input voltage of 80 V

Programmable dc and ac current settings

EIS frequency range of 50 mHz to 10 kHz

Impedance Z, phase angle θ, voltage and current measurements

Simple four-wire test connection

LAN, USB (COM), and RS232 interfaces standard

A self-test fixture (Model TLC81) is available for verifying the BA8100 performance and for compensating test lead resistance.

