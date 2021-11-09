BLDC motor drive inverter board features 2.2-mΩ RDS(on), 80-V eGaN FET

EPC announces the availability of the EPC9145, a 1 kW, 3-phase BLDC motor drive inverter using the EPC2206 eGaN FET.

The EPC9145 demonstration board is a 3-phase BLDC motor drive inverter board featuring the 2.2 mΩ maximum RDS(on), 80 V maximum device voltage EPC2206 eGaN FET. This board is tailored to e-bikes, eMotion, drones, and robot motor applications. With a 48 V bus voltage, it can deliver 15 ARMS steady state at 50°C temperature rise in natural air convection and can reach 20 ARMS (28 APEAK) with a heatsink attached. The EPC9145 has been tested up to 100 kHz, 60 V input, and 50 APEAK.

The EPC9145 contains all the necessary critical function circuits to support a complete motor drive inverter and the dimensions of the board are only 130 mm x 100 mm (including connector). The EPC9145 also features the ST Microelectronics, STDRIVEG600, smart motor drive GaN half-bridge driver.

GaN FETs switch fast with zero reverse recoveries. This feature enables a higher switching frequency in the 100 kHz range to eliminate the need for electrolytic capacitors and to reduce motor losses. Additionally, the dead time can be reduced to approximately 20 ns to allow higher torque per ampere. Overall, GaN devices improve inverter and motor system efficiency and reduce size and weight by integrating the inverter inside the motor.

Major benefits of a GaN motor drive exhibited with this demonstration board are lower distortion for lower acoustic noise, lower current ripple for reduced magnetic loss, lower torque ripple for improved precision, lower filtering for a lower cost. The board’s lower weight and size enables incorporation of the drive into the motor housing, and also supports low inductance, higher power density motors.

EPC provides full demonstration kits, which include interface boards that connect this inverter board to the controller board development tool. Compatible controller interface and controller boards to the EPC9145 are EPC9147A for Microchip, EPC9147B for Texas Instruments, EPC9147C for ST Microelectronics, and EPC9147E as a generic interface board.

The EPC9145 demonstration board is priced at $667.18 each and is available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key.