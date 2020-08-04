BLE 5 modules target low-power IoT apps

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced sample shipment availability of the new RYZ012 Bluetooth module targeting ultra-low power IoT applications. The RYZ012 is Renesas’ first Bluetooth Low Energy 5 module. It integrates a 2.4 GHz RF transceiver supporting the IEEE802.15.4 multi-standard wireless protocol, Bluetooth Low Energy (LE), Bluetooth LE Mesh, and ZigBee. The RYZ012 features a power draw of only 0.4µA during deep sleep (without SRAM retention) allowing customers to extend battery life. The RYZ012 also includes a battery monitor to measure battery capacity and detect low power in battery-operated devices.

The RYZ012 module supports the 2.4 GHz IoT standards without the requirement for an external DSP. This reduces the number of external components required and the overall cost in system integration. The RYZ012 module includes a 32-bit microcontroller with an integrated 512kB flash memory and 64kB SRAM for application support. It comes in two versions: with and without an integrated antenna. This allows for implementation flexibility and the opton for longer wireless range requirements.

The RYZ012 module will be certified for use in the U.S., Canada, EU, and Japan.

Samples of the RYZ012 module (both versions) are available now, with full product availability later this year.