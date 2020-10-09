BLE chips drive first Wi-Fi 6-enabled gaming consoles

NXP Semiconductors N.V. announced it’s family of 2×2 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Dual-Band + Bluetooth/BLE solutions that are driving a new phase of connectivity innovation for advanced gaming, audio, industrial, and IoT markets. Enabling the world’s first Wi-Fi 6 enabled gaming console, NXP’s optimized IW62X family of products will provide increased capacity, efficiency, and performance for next-generation connectivity solutions including smart consumer IoT hubs, wireless speakers, video-enabled smart devices, augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) devices and a universe of additional IoT applications.

Powering the latest gaming solutions in the market underscores the innovation and integration ingenuity of NXP’s wireless connectivity portfolio. The new 2×2 Wi-Fi 6 solutions are ideal for advanced gaming consoles that demand high-performance Wi-Fi with near-zero wireless controller lag time and low-latency multiplayer gaming experiences (via a single, in-room console) over wireless networks. The IW62X solutions also offer real-time interactions for cloud-based gaming devices, clients, and services by providing high-bandwidth and low-latency connectivity needed for full 4k / 60 fps gameplay.

NXP’s family of 2×2 Wi-Fi 6 Dual-Band + Bluetooth solutions bring a dramatic boost in speed, and a 4x increase in network capacity, and a 2x increase in bandwidth over previous generations of Wi-Fi. This increased capacity with reduced latency supports a significantly higher number of users and devices connected to a network or gateway.

These forward-looking features support a wide range of robust use cases, including AR/VR headsets, making full, completely wireless immersive experiences in HD possible; Multi-channel home theatre audio experiences with wireless speakers, video-enabled smart assistants with full bandwidth to support seamless 4k video interaction and content streaming; Smart IoT hubs, appliances, and accessories, outdoor and remote IP-enabled security cameras; Consumer, commercial, and industrial IoT solutions for home and building control (smart lighting, building safety and security and climate control).

The BT/BLE radios support Bluetooth/BLE standards (BLE LR/2Mbps, BLE AoA/AoD, BLE Mesh), independent Bluetooth connections, and operational modes with multiple external devices. These capabilities enable advanced smart hub and smart home services that use Bluetooth-based positioning and Mesh connectivity, providing support for numerous applications, including Dual/independent wireless headset support; Robust support of audio steaming (via stereo A2DP, Isochronous Channel); Separate low-power peripheral/accessory control, including the speaker, voice assistant, audio hubs/soundbar, physical remote control, and low-power device wakeup.

The IW62X family features the highest level of integration in the market, including 2.4 and 5 GHz dual-band Power Amplifiers (PAs), Low Noise Amplifiers (LNAs) antenna switches. It also includes a power management unit that substantially reduces system-level BOM (Bill of Materials) and device board area. while also simplifying chip-on-board and integrated-module designs.

NXP’s IW62X family of 2×2 Wi-Fi 6 Dual-Band + Bluetooth solutions are available for sampling now and soon from select module partners.