BLE IC enables high-quality, multi-stream wireless audio

NXP Semiconductors announced the NXH3675 high-quality audio streaming solution, a highly integrated, single-chip 2.4 GHz transceiver that is certified to the Bluetooth 5.3 LE audio standard. The device enables developers to create innovative products in the Bluetooth audio world with features like high-quality audio transmission, broadcasting capabilities, and multiple audio streams and data channels. With NXP’s optimized audio streaming protocol, the device delivers ultra-low latency with ultra-low power consumption for advanced use cases. Target applications include gaming headsets, hearing aids, soundbars and TV transmitters, and wireless headphones, earbuds, speakers, and microphones.

Key features of the NXH3675 include: Bluetooth 5.3 LE audio certified with AuracastTM, a broadcast audio communication, which enables creative audio sharing use cases, in the 2.4 GHz radio band; A dedicated Arm Cortex-M0+ for supporting full flexible software link-layer protocol up to the HCI level, enabling multi-stream applications; A dual CoolFlux DSP for audio processing of the LC3 and LC3+ audio encoder/decoder and audio and voice enhancements such as EQ, compression, gain control, and mixing; Improves battery life – exceptionally low power consumption; Includes NXP’s optimized protocol for ultra-low latency;

To simplify development and reduce time-to-market, NXP offers the NXH3675 starter kit, which includes an evaluation kit for debugging and evaluation purposes, a gaming headset and dongle application kits, and a software development kit.

The NXH3675 is sampling now.