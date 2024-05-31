BLE line expanded to include modules and SoCS to aid system designers

Microchip Technology has expanded its Microchip Technology has expanded its Bluetooth Low Energy portfolio with 12 new products. These additions provide designers with a broad range of choices to overcome their unique challenges, effectively reducing barriers for designs ranging from the simplest to the most complex. The new offerings include the RF-ready WBZ350 module and the PIC32CX-BZ3 SoC, which offers the most affordable entry point for integrating a Bluetooth low-energy microcontroller (MCU) into product designs.

In addition to its Bluetooth MCUs, Microchip has introduced the RNBD350 plug-and-play module, which reduces the cost and complexity of adding Bluetooth low-energy connectivity to product designs. These modules minimize the time, money, and engineering resources required for RF design optimization, regulatory certification, and software development. For experienced engineers seeking more flexibility, Microchip offers robust wireless, multi-protocol MCU System-on-Chip (SoC) options.

Sample applications for Microchip’s Bluetooth Low Energy parts include IoT smart home and building systems, Industrial IoT (IIoT) solutions, and automotive designs. Designers using the newly expanded Bluetooth Low Energy portfolio for entry-level applications benefit from an easy development process, including in-house support services and development tools, without compromising Bluetooth functionality. They also benefit from Microchip’s extensive MCU expertise for product selection assistance and the opportunity to easily switch to more advanced industrial-grade Bluetooth Low Energy options when they are ready to address more sophisticated design challenges.

Developers can also take advantage of Microchip’s expanding wireless portfolio for end-to-end solutions. This portfolio offers a range of products in popular wireless technologies like Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Thread, and sub-GHz, designed to work seamlessly with the Bluetooth portfolio.