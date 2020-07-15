BLE module said to be world’s smallest

LG Innotek’s “Bluetooth low energy (BLE) module for IoT” is a key component that enables data communications for IoT devices such as glucose measuring patches, smart lighting, outlets, switches, wireless earphones, and hearing aids. Thanks to its low power consumption feature, the module is mainly used for IoT devices that require limited power supply, such as small wearable devices.

By linking various IoT devices to the smartphone, users can conveniently track blood glucose levels, remotely control lighting, outlets, switches, and operate wireless earphones or hearing aids at a short distance.

Notably, the IoT products featuring LG Innotek’s BLE module are small and slim but boast of excellent communication performance. With differentiated radio frequency (RF) signal design and antenna technology, and ultra-precision circuit technology, component space is reduced while the data transmission distance is increased.

By applying LG Innotek’s BLE module, IoT device manufacturers can freely design products in various shapes and sizes. This is possible because LG Innotek minimized the module size and mounting space.

LG Innotek’s module is the smallest in the world. This module is 6mm (width) x 4mm (height), which is 75% of the previous model. With ultra-precision, high-density, and ultra-fine processing technologies, more than 20 components including ICs (communications chips), resistors, and inductors, are housed in a single grain-sized product. LG Innotek’s differentiated RF signal design technology minimized component space to eliminate signal interference.

LG Innotek’s BLE module also enables device control and real-time data inquiry even if there is an obstacle between the user’s smartphone and the IoT device. This is because the communication performance of the module is increased by 30% compared to existing products.