BLE modules include antenna, encryption technology, six configurable I/O pins

Würth Elektronik announced the Bluetooth Low Energy 5.1 module Proteus-III and the proprietary version Thyone-I. The modules, measuring only 8 × 12 × 2 mm, with integrated antenna, encryption technology and six configurable IO pins, are based on the Nordic Semiconductor nRF52840 chipset. They can be used for IoT and M2M applications, for example, to build radio-based maintenance interfaces and sensor networks. The WE-ProWare firmware from Würth Elektronik, which has been industrially proven over many years, makes the modules extremely versatile.

Proteus-III exploits the possibilities of the Bluetooth Low Energy 5.1 standard and even goes beyond them. With a payload of up to 964 bytes, the module offers four times the throughput of previous Bluetooth Low Energy modules. It can also establish connections in the newly introduced long range mode to transmit data over long distances. A special feature from Würth Elektronik: Proteus-III offers a good alternative to the SPP (Serial Port Profile) mode for serial data transmission, which is no longer included in the standard but is extremely useful for industrial applications. NFC wake-up and NFC pairing are prepared.

With the proprietary Thyone-I radio module, Würth Elektronik shows what is possible in the 2.4 GHz band: a range of up to 750 m and an end-to-end payload throughput of up to 400 kbps. A simple setup turns modules into repeaters in a mesh network, as required. WE-ProWare is an extremely versatile, easy-to-configure firmware with a lean and powerful radio protocol. If transmission standards are already specified in the application, Thyone-I can easily be converted to ZigBEE, Thread or Wirepas.

Proteus-III and Thyone-I are available from stock without a minimum order quantity. For both modules, Würth Elektronik offers evaluation boards, USB radio sticks with integrated radio module and very user-friendly manuals.