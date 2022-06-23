BLE SOC incorporates PMU, VAD, and GPU

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced the SmartBond DA1470x Family of Bluetooth low energy (LE) solutions ― the world’s most advanced, integrated System-on-Chip (SoC) family for wireless connectivity.

The DA1470x Family is the only solution in the Bluetooth LE space to integrate a power management unit, a hardware voice activity detector (VAD), a Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), and Bluetooth LE connectivity into a single chip. This combined functionality provides smart IoT devices with the most advanced sensor and graphical capabilities and seamless, ultra-low-power, always-on audio processing.

The new family is ideal for wearables like smartwatches and fitness trackers; glucose monitor readers and consumer medical and healthcare devices; home appliances with displays; industrial automation and security systems; and Bluetooth consoles such as e-bikes and gaming equipment.

“The DA1470x family expands on our successful strategy of integrating more functions, including greater processing power, expanded memory and improved power modules, along with VAD for always-on wake and command word detection,” said Sean McGrath, VP of the Connectivity and Audio Business Division in Renesas’ IoT, Industrial and Infrastructure Business Unit. “This feature-packed SoC product family enables developers to push the boundaries of connected consumer and industrial applications and future-proof their IoT products to fit the needs of multiple applications while optimizing their bill of materials.”

The high level of integration further results in significant cost savings on the Bill of Materials (BoM), enabling cost-effective system solutions. It also reduces component count on the PCB enabling smaller form factor designs and freeing up space for additional components or larger batteries. With fewer components on the PCB, the reliability of the system is improved, delivering a reduction in the total cost of goods sold (COGS) of the end product.

The SmartBondDA1470x Family is already gaining acceptance in the market. For example, the DA14706 is at the heart of the newly launched Xiaomi Mi band 7 with an eye-catching 1.62″, 192×490 AMOLED display, 120 sports modes, and 15-day battery life for typical use.

Key features