Blue-green chip LEDs optimized for color universal design apps

Rohm recently announced the1608-size high accuracy blue-green chip LEDs, SMLD12E2N1W and SMLD12E3N1W. These products support the adoption of Color Universal Design (CUD) in a variety of applications, such as fire alarm system indicator lights, industrial equipment warning lamps and public transportation information displays.

Color is considered to be one of the most important means of communication and as such is used in a variety of ways – daily. However, approximately over 200 million people with P-type and D-type color deficiencies around the world find it difficult to distinguish between red and green, possibly resulting in information being inaccurately conveyed – depending on the combination of colors used. Furthermore, since color vision can vary from person to person, it is difficult to perceive how different people see certain colors, which can be very inconvenient and also problematic as other people may not notice this deficiency.

As a result, there is a growing need in the society to implement Color Universal Design that takes into account the various types of color vision in order to deliver information accurately to as many people as possible. ROHM succeeded in developing blue-green chip LEDs with special wavelengths. These products are ideal for implementing Color Universal Design in a wide range of devices, utilizing a vertically integrated production system from the element fabrication stage and leveraging ROHM’s strength thorough quality control.

The SMLD12E2N1W and SMLD12E3N1W are the first 1608 size LEDs to be certified by the Japanese NPO (Non-Profit Organization), Color Universal Design Organization (hereafter referred to as CUDO) – making it possible to achieve color schemes and designs that can be easily discernible by everyone, including those who cannot distinguish differences in color.

In addition, adopting a new resin allows ROHM to significantly extend the LED lifetime while reducing the degradation of light intensity compared to conventional epoxy resins and improving the mold strength compared to the silicone resins while providing superior reliability. ROHM also offers AEC-Q102 qualified products that ensure worry-free use in automotive systems and industrial equipment demanding extreme reliability.