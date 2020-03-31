Bluetooth 5 beacons/sensor beacons promote IoT security

Fujitsu Component America, Inc. has added a series of Bluetooth 5 beacons and sensor beacons to offer OEMs greater functionality and flexibility for developing new, cost-effective and secure IoT solutions.

Based on Fujitsu’s Bluetooth 5 FWM7BLZ20B module, the new beacons leverage the benefits of Bluetooth 5, including reduced power consumption, faster communication speed, greater LE advertising data communication capacity, and an increased number of channels, compared to their Bluetooth 4.1 predecessors. They also support remote settings using commands from a central unit.

The FWM8BLZ07 beacon features an embedded advertisement function that encrypts data and securely authenticates and decrypts messages by utilizing an anti-spoofing function known as a message authentication code (MAC).

The FWM8BLZ07A is a multi-function sensor beacon that includes embedded temperature, humidity, air pressure, illuminance, 3-axis acceleration, and sound-level sensors. Multiple sensors in different combinations can be used in any Bluetooth environment through the Bluetooth standard beacon protocol to the latest Bluetooth 5 protocol.

The new beacons are based on the Nordic Semiconductor nRF52832 SoC and measure a compact, 40.0 x 31.0 x 12.0 mm within a gray, plain housing, adaptable for many applications. The units use a single CR2450 coin-cell battery and include a voltage notification function that senses a voltage drop in the battery and allows users to determine the right timing for replacement.