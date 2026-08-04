Bluetooth 6 SoC adds CAN-FD and channel sounding

Silicon Labs has released the BG2B, a Bluetooth 6 SoC built for battery-powered IoT devices needing secure ranging, low power draw, and fewer external components. It’s the company’s lowest-power Bluetooth LE part to date, with a dual-output DC-DC architecture and multi-core design.

Compared to the company’s previous lowest-power Bluetooth LE SoC, BG2B cuts MCU active current 14-15%, lowers Bluetooth receive current, and drops EM2 sleep current with RAM retention to 1.1 µA. That targets sleepy devices like wireless sensors, asset tags, smart locks, and electronic shelf labels.

For location-aware applications, BG2B supports Bluetooth Channel Sounding Mode 3, NADM, and Inline PCT, meeting Apple and Google channel sounding specs. Silicon Labs pairs it with a royalty-free ranging library and development tools.

On integration, the SoC combines Bluetooth LE with CAN-FD for wireless diagnostics in vehicles and industrial equipment without a separate bridge device. It also integrates LED boost and four-channel LED sink drivers, dual 12-bit ADCs, and variable resistive load sensing for battery health estimation, reducing BOM cost and board area.

Security features include Secure Vault High, designed for PSA Level 3 compliance and aligned with EU Cyber Resilience Act requirements. Silicon Labs’ Custom Part Manufacturing Service allows provisioning unique device identities and credentials during manufacturing.

BG2B is available now through an early customer engagement program.