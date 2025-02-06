Bluetooth module increases processing while reducing power

u-blox has expanded its portfolio by introducing six new variants of the NORA-B2 Bluetooth Low Energy modules. Now integrating the entire range of Nordic Semiconductor’s next-level nRF54L Series of ultra-low power wireless Systems-on-Chip (SoCs), NORA-B2 offers a versatile solution for mass market segments thanks to its choices of antennas, architectures, and chipsets.

The new additions keep delivering on NORA-B2 promises, providing multiple operational benefits. The wireless modules combine ultra-lower power consumption and high processing efficiency, consuming up to 50% less current than previous-generation devices while doubling process capacity. They also offer outstanding security features, which makes them ideal for a wide range of IoT applications, such as smart home devices, industrial automation, or healthcare.

The entire NORA-B2 series comprises four variants that differ in memory sizes, design architectures, and price levels to match almost any device manufacturer’s requirements.

NORA-B20 uses ultra-low power nRF54L15 SoC and integrates a 128 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 processor, a RISC-V co-processor, and an ultra-low power multiprotocol 2.4 GHz radio. It comes with 1.5 MB of Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) and 256 KB RAM.

NORA-B21, based on ultra-low power nRF54L10 SoC, is designed for mid-range applications. It has 1.0 MB of NVM and 192 KB of RAM and can handle multiple wireless protocols simultaneously, including Bluetooth LE, Bluetooth Mesh, Thread, Matter, Zigbee, and Amazon Sidewalk.

NORA-B22 is designed for cost-sensitive applications but still provides access to up to 31 GPIOs. It offers 0.5 MB of NVM and 96 KB of RAM.

NORA-B26 is designed for customers using the Network Co-Processor architecture and comes pre-flashed with the u-blox u-connectXpress software, allowing customers to easily integrate Bluetooth connectivity into their products with no prior knowledge of Bluetooth LE or wireless security.

All NORA-B2 modules are designed for PSA Certified Level 3 security. They incorporate features such as secure boot and updates, tamper detection, and secure firmware over-the-air (FOTA) updates. These security measures ensure that IoT devices remain protected against any potential threats, safeguarding both data and functionality. NORA-B2 modules are also qualified against Bluetooth Core 6.0 that includes Channel Sounding, enabling endless cost-effective possibilities in tracking and locating use cases.

NORA-B2 variants either come with an antenna pin for connecting an external antenna of choice or are designed with a patented PCB antenna providing best-in-class RF performance. All module versions come with global certification allowing device manufacturers to launch their products worldwide with minimal effort.

Samples of NORA-B20 are now available. Early samples of NORA-B21 and NORA-B22 are available for evaluation in limited quantities. The pre-release version of u-connectXpress software for NORA-B26 is also available for early adopters. For more information on the NORA-B2 series and how it can benefit your IoT projects, visit the u-blox website or contact your local u-blox salesperson or distribution partner.