Bluetooth PAN-to-USB device lets wireless footswitches emulate PC keystrokes, mouse clicks

Herga Technology produces a wide range of single and multipedal footswitches including those that utilize the Bluetooth secure PAN (personal area network) for wireless machine switching functions. Also available are wired USB footswitches that emulate mouse-clicks or grouped keyboard functions, facilitating foot operation for computer-controlled equipment. In its latest product offering Herga has uniquely brought these Bluetooth and USB switch actuation techniques together for PC controlled systems, resulting in wireless and hands-free solution where up to four footswitches can each emulate pre-set single or multiple keystrokes (up to three – such as Alt/Ctrl/Del) or replicate mouse clicks.

The 6311-BLE2 is a Bluetooth secure PAN enabled receiver that features pushbutton pairing with Herga’s single and multipedal Bluetooth footswitches – whilst its integrated USB 2.0 port, through simple plug and plays set-up, connects seamlessly with Windows, Linux, and Mac operating systems.

For remote operation from footswitch to machine, this housed receiver has a nominal 10-meter wireless range (up to 25 meters line-of-sight) with switching delay flexibility built-in via user-selectable switching latency of 100 ms or 200 ms (at 10 meters). Powered via its USB port, the receiver includes LED indication for pairing and for the footswitch battery condition through the ultra-low-power Bluetooth PAN. Also included is a user-selectable footswitch timeout function of 15 sec or 60 sec for footswitch battery conservation where the footswitch will auto-wake on the press of the pedal.

Footswitches that emulate computer keystrokes are especially effective for meticulous control measures in medical equipment applications from surgical procedures to imaging, diagnostic and analytic tasks. The cable-free wireless operation and completely hands-free capability that the 6311-BLE2 delivers will bring benefit where often-repeated keyboard commands are essential to machine control in high-hygiene conditions or where thoroughly tidy work areas are of utmost importance.

Herga’s comprehensive IEC 60601/UL 60601 medically approved footswitches extend across single and multipedal Bluetooth models with IPX7 environmental ratings in ergonomic and attractive designs. The comprehensive choice includes the recently announced Medical Footswitch Design Platform – a modular system of medically approved electrical or Bluetooth foot- and puck-switches that consist of a base system with single and double plinths that can each accommodate a single footswitch as well as one or two puck switches. With up to five plinths interlocked, the system can accommodate a wide gamut of switching tasks to allow hands-free operation for the most complex medical equipment or industrial machine control tasks.

Herga’s Bluetooth range also covers single switching footswitch events through a choice of a PCB mounted receiver for installation on the customer’s equipment or a standalone housed receiver. The PCB variant includes eight open collector transistor outputs (24V DC at 100mA max.) whilst the housed receiver offers up to 6 normally open contact relay outputs (24V DC at 1.75A max.) The latency setting, footswitch power monitoring, and pairing set-up features are similar to the 6311-BLE2 version.

Herga Technology is a UK designer and manufacturer offering a comprehensive range of electrical, pneumatic, infrared, Bluetooth, and USB foot and hand switching controls in standard or custom designs that meet a wide range of international approvals including IEC/UL 60601. Applications include industrial and medical switching across many various markets and types of equipment.