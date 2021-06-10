Bluetooth SoCs enable IoT for asset tracking, building automation

Silicon Labs announced the release of a combined hardware and software solution for large-scale mesh networks in partnership with IoT leader Wirepas. Wirepas Massive – a unique, scalable, and cost-effective solution that connects and localizes sensors, tags, and luminaires – is now available on Silicon Labs’ EFR32BG21 (BG21) and EFR32BG22 (BG22) modules and SoCs.

Powered by BG21 and BG22 Bluetooth modules and SoCs, Wirepas Massive delivers flexible IoT deployments to offer the following benefits across industries: mesh installations scalability; high reliability and interference tolerance in a variety of environments for large scale lighting control systems and preventive maintenance; goods and assets tracking across the supply chain with embedded high-density inventory; battery-operated infrastructure to monitor buildings and track assets;

The power of the companies’ collaboration becomes most apparent in the deployment of Wirepas Massive for end-to-end logistics, as the ultra-low-power and affordability of Silicon Labs’ BG22 offer logistics players a unique system for pallet and goods tracking throughout the supply chain. The solution also makes it possible to connect access control, smart lighting, and sensors to a single network – all to power smart buildings.

Part of the Series 2 EFR32 portfolio, BG21 and BG22 is designed to make IoT products low-power, scalable and secure.