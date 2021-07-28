BNC cable assemblies use highly flexible, low-loss RF cables

Amphenol RF is offering a full line of high-performance BNC cable assemblies which utilize highly flexible, low loss Times LMR-UF cables. These 50-ohm assemblies are available in multiple configurations in an extensive range of standard lengths from 12 inches to 30 meters and are suitable for a number of applications including test and measurement and industrial connectivity.

BNC cable assemblies are engineered using high-quality connectors which feature the familiar bayonet coupling mechanism for easy mating and un-mating. These connectors are manufactured from machined brass and diecast zinc with nickel plating and offer reliable electrical performance up to 3 GHz. LMR low loss cable is designed with improved shielding compared to standard RF coaxial cables which allow it to achieve low attenuation loss at high frequencies.

These assemblies join a robust portfolio of pre-configured RF cable assemblies available as off-the-shelf solutions for a variety of applications across markets.